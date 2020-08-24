UrduPoint.com
Center Taking Concrete Steps For Resolving Karachi's Issues: Amin Ul Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:33 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haq on Monday said the federal government was taking initiatives for resolving the issues of Karachi after failure of Sindh government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haq on Monday said the federal government was taking initiatives for resolving the issues of Karachi after failure of Sindh government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people of Karachi were lauding the central government for allocating Rs12 billion in public sector development projects.

He said the Green Line project was being completed by the support of federal government. The minister said there was dire need to focus on water, transport and other issues of the metropolis so that the Karachiites could also enjoy comfortable travelling facilities besides clean drinking water in their respective areas.

Expressing dismay over lethargic attitude of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said no consultation was made with the leaders of Muttahida Quomi Movement (MQM), for establishing the district Kamari.

To a question regarding the new mayor of Karachi, he said the administrator or mayor must had knowledge about the dynamics of Karachi so that the genuine issues of the largest city could be addressed in proper manner.

In reply to a question, Syed Amin ul Haq said after the 18th Amendment, the provincial government was responsible to handle the affairs of Karachi but due to failure of the provincial government, the federal government were taking initiatives for the development and welfare of the people.

