Center To Complete Projects With Adequate Funding: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Center to complete projects with adequate funding: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology, Amin ul Haq on Monday assured that Center would provide funds to help complete the projects in Karachi.

The federal government would make all possible efforts to facilitate the people of metropolitan, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

He said that transparency would be made in K-IV projects.

About transport system for the provincial capital, the minister said by the end of June, a modern transport system with new buses would be in place.

Amin ul Haq said that in the past, proper attention was not paid to resolve the genuine grievances of the masses living in this big business city. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), government would make all possible measures to bring better system and happinessfor the people of Karachi.

