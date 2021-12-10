UrduPoint.com

Center To Provide Water Facility To Karachi Through K-IV Project: Senator

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Auon Abbass on Friday said that Center would provide 260 million gallon water to Karachi through K-IV project

The Pakistan Peoples Party ruling in Sindh for the last many years could not resolve the water issue being faced by people of Karachi, he said while talking to a private television channel. Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the Green Line bus project to extend best traveling services to the people, he said.

He further stated that steps are also being taken to ensure water facility to masses of Karachi through K-IV project. The PTI government, he said had given health cards to the families of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for enjoying medical treatment from any hospitals.

The previous governments could not pay proper attention to Karachi, he lamented. The incumbent government is determined to help address the genuine issues of the people of Karachi, he stated.

