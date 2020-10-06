UrduPoint.com
Center Wants To Develop Islands In Karachi: Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:01 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Syed Ali Zaidi Tuesday said the federal government wanted to develop islands located in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Syed Ali Zaidi Tuesday said the federal government wanted to develop islands located in Karachi.

"The center was making efforts for the development and prosperity of the country through all possible means," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The double standard of Pakistan Peoples Party leaders on the issue had been exposed before the public, he said and added the PPP was creating hype on the development issues.

The islands were falling in the jurisdiction of Port Qasim, the minister said and added the federal government was keen at developing provincial capital and wanted to resolve the issues of the people of metropolis.

