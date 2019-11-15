UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Center Will Supply 400,000MT Wheat To Sindh Government :Federal Minister For National Food Security And Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:32 PM

Center will supply 400,000MT wheat to Sindh government :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan

The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan has said the center will supply 400,000 ton wheat to Sindh Government on the latter's request

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan has said the center will supply 400,000 ton wheat to Sindh Government on the latter's request.

"The federal government is giving a gift of 400,000 ton wheat to Sindh government to help reduce the soaring prices of flour [in the province]," he said while talking to the media and speaking at inauguration ceremony of supply of wheat to Sindh Government from the warehouse of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Supply Corporation (PASSCO) here on Friday.

The Federal Secretary National Food Security and Research Hashim Popalzai and Sindh Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed Khan, among other officials and dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.

The minister informed that the wheat export had been banned in the ongoing year because of the lower than expected yield.

According to him, the expected target of wheat production was 25.8 million ton but only 24 million ton could be harvest due to the unfavourable weather conditions.

"To ensure the security of wheat supply Sindh government will have to take more effective steps in the future," he underlined.

He said after the Sindh Secretary Food apprised the center about the shortage of wheat Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately ordered supply of 400,000 ton wheat to the province to address the shortfall.

Sultan told that the supply of wheat to the province had also started from the PASSCO's warehouses in Khairpur and Ranipur.

He said the federal supply had led to an immediate drop in the rate of wheat bag by Rs4 per kilogram, quoting the provincial secretary food for the drop in the price.

"All the 4 provinces are equal before the federal government," he said.

The minister informed that the PM received briefing about the food security every week because he wanted to ensure that there was no shortage of edible commodities in the country.

The minister said the government was planning to increase the crop production in the country and in that regard the government was in contact with the Chinese experts in the field.

"Our government doesn't believe in subsidy. We want to improve the situation to the level that the farmers no longer required subsidy," he said.

Sultan said the government was working over the projects worth around Rs300 billion to increase the exports including of the fisheries, adding that the government was trying to promote exports and discourage imports.

Commenting on the onslaught of locusts in Sindh, he said the locusts have attacked the province after around 30 years, travelling all the way from Yemen to Pakistan.

According to him, the locusts had also entered certain parts of Punjab.

He apprised that 3 planes were in the field to carry out aerial sprays in the areas affected by the locusts.

He said even the opposition leaders from Sindh had appreciated the federal government's aerial spray campaigns in the province.

The minister said the aerial operation continued in Nawabshah and Rahimyar Khan.

Commenting on the issue of removal of former PM and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Mian Nawaz Sharif's name from Exit Control List, he said Sharif had received bail from the court and the matter of ECL would also be decided in the court.

He said the people of Pakistan gave mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to conduct accountability.

However, he added that the government did not punish Sharif rather he was convicted by the court of law in a case instituted before the PTI's government came to the power.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Weather Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Exit Control List Punjab China Yemen Nawabshah Price Rahimyar Khan Khairpur Muslim Media All From Government Wheat Billion Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to be played from 27 Dec ..

8 minutes ago

Decision to increase wheat support price lauded: M ..

28 minutes ago

PCFC and GDRFA discuss upcoming 8th “Emirates of ..

30 minutes ago

Batting prodigy Saud Shakeel continues to impress

37 minutes ago

Paper Jewel, an exhibition of early postcards from ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.