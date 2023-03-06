Centers established to make transgender community financially empowered

Laboratories of Information Technology, Beauty Parlour, and Tailoring center opened for transgenders to make them skillful and financially empowered at Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Laboratories of Information Technology, Beauty Parlour, and Tailoring center opened for transgenders to make them skillful and financially empowered at Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary school here on Monday.

Besides, a cricket academy has also been established at the Model School for transgenders community.

The labs were aimed at making transgenders economically independent by imparting training to them through the labs.

Newly appointed Secretary School education Deptt South Punjab, Kaisar Saleem, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Ehtesham Anwar, CEO Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) Dr Abdul Saboor and others were present during the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ehtesham Anwar lauded the efforts of SED and LPP for the transgenders adding that these steps would be very important to make them an active part of society.

Chief Executive Officer Lothar Pilot Project, Dr Abdul Saboor said that they were delighted to be part of social responsibility and added that Public-private partnerships could play an instrumental role in this connection.

Later, the cricket academy was inaugurated at Model School Bosan Road.

Managing Director Mahmood Group, Anees Khawaja said that the academy would train budding players who would explore their capabilities through it.

He informed that it would give them an opportunity to materialize their dreams.