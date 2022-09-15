Centers established to receive complaints related to federal deptts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that 60 retired bureaucrats of Grade 20 and 21 were being deputed as advisors in fourteen centers across the country to receive complaints regarding 180 federal departments.

He was addressing a open katchery held in Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad to address complaints of people. Advisor Federal Ombudsman, Khawaja Saif-ur-Rehman and Provincial Ombudsman, Kaneez Sughra also attended the open katchery.

Federal Ombudsman said that 1,10,000 complaints related to government departments have been addressed during last year while number of advisors in Abbottabad office has been increased to five for better public facilitation.

He informed that most of the received complaints were receive from departments including WAPDA, NADRA, Passport, Ehsaas Program, State Life, Postal Life, Sui Gas, Utility Stores, Railways, NHA and pension cases.

He said"Ombudsman office is also working with provincial governments on rights of children, jail reforms and street children.""We are working for facilitation of people and open katchery was meant to provide a chance to lodge complaints and get resolve of their issues.