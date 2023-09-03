Centers establishes to promote interfaith harmony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Under the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali has inaugurated Misaq Centers to promote interfaith harmony in the garrison city.

Misaq (harmony) Centers will play a role in protecting the rights of minorities and solving problems faced by them in society, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

The two Centers have been established at Police Station Cantt and Police Station Bani.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SP Potohar, SDPO Cantt, DSP Security, learned scholars, Anjuman Tajran, Christian, Hindu and Sikh communities participated in the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that the Misaq Center was established in Rawalpindi to protect the rights of minorities, their lives and property to promote inter-faith harmony.

The minority communities were playing an imperative role in developing the society, Khurram Ali said.

"All possible facilities will be provided to the minorities in the Centers and inter-faith harmony will be promoted through cooperation and mutual respect," he said.

The establishment of the Misaq Center will help to facilitate minorities' problems on an urgent and priority basis.