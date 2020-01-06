Central accused of Nankana Sahib Incident arrested in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Central accused was arrested by police who involved in gathering people in front of Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Janam Asthan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Central accused was arrested by police who involved in gathering people in front of Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Janam Asthan.According to media reports, the accused by giving his personal feud a religious colour had delivered hate speeches to incite people against Sikhs community.Many people shared his hate speeches on social media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident and Khan had assured that strict action would be taken against accused.He said in tweet on social media that "The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims & other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the government including police & judiciary.