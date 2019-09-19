UrduPoint.com
Central Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Senator Sirajul Haq To Visit Bannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:55 PM

Central Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Senator Sirajul Haq will visit Bannu district on Thursday (tomorrow) to address district level public gathering of southern circles

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) Central Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Senator Sirajul Haq will visit Bannu district on Thursday (tomorrow) to address district level public gathering of southern circles.

Talking to media here Wednesday, JIP District Ameer Maulana Hidayatullah Khan informed that the public gathering would be held at Auditorium Hall at Bannu.

He said all the arrangements have been finalized for making the public meeting successful.

He said that the gathering would be addressed by JIP Central Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and other central and provincial leaders.

