Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehensive briefing presented by the UNRCCA after the UN Security Council meeting

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023) On August 11, 2023, a detailed briefing was convened at the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, graced by the participation of Mr. Kaha Imnadze, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCD), alongside the Permanent Representatives of the Central Asian States.

Mr. Imnadze conveyed insights from the report on UNRCCA activities in 2023 submitted to the UN Security Council on August 10. According to the Special Representative, the discussion at the Security Council transpired in constructive atmosphere. It was highlighted that the members of the UN Security Council expressed favorable evaluations of the Regional Center's work and voiced support for ongoing endeavors aimed at bolstering its mandate.

Within this briefing, K. Imnadze specifically detailed certain focal points that had received notable attention during the semi-annual report to the UN Security Council:

Progress in promoting multilateral frameworks for collaboration between Central Asian countries and other regions, with emphasis on the significant Summits conducted in 2023 in the format of "Central Asia-European Union," "Central Asia-China," and "Central Asia-Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf";

Outcomes stemming from the Summit of the Presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan on August 4 in Ashgabat. The efficacy of this format in advancing cooperation regarding energy security, transportation connectivity, and responsible use of water resources was underscored;

Preparations for the forthcoming Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, scheduled for September 14-15 in Tajikistan, along with the Summit of Founding States of IFAS, aligned with the same timeline;

Sustained development of the Zone of Peace, Trust, and Cooperation of Central Asia, in alignment with UN General Assembly resolution 76/299 and reflective of outcomes from the General Assembly debate on this matter held on May 16, 2023;

Evolution of previously established mechanisms for interaction between regional countries and Afghanistan, with the UNRCCA support;

Heightened significance of trans-regional energy projects such as TAPI and CASA-1000, serving as critical drivers for enhancing economic and political stability in the region;

Activities within the Joint Plan of Action on implementation of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia;

The pivotal role of the Center's collaboration with regional organizations;

The imperative of nurturing multilateral platforms established within the region through the assistance of the Regional Center, notably the Central Asian Women's Dialogue and the Preventive Diplomacy Academy (PDA).

During this meeting, Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, expressed resolute support of Turkmenistan on the UNRCCA activities. She stressed the necessity of amplifying its capabilities and activity levels in alignment with priority domains delineated in UN General Assembly resolutions regarding the Center's role, adopted by the initiative of Turkmenistan on February 17, 2023, and in 2021, 2017.

The extensive possibilities inherent in Turkmenistan's potential as a neutral state and the host nation of the Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for fostering multilateral dialogues with Afghanistan's authorities were also duly recognized.

Moreover, intentions to establish a Central Asian Youth Dialogue, supported by the Center, were disclosed. The inaugural meeting of this dialogue is slated for the fourth quarter of 2023 in Turkmenistan.