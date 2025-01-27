- Home
- Pakistan
- Central Asian growth opens maritime opportunities for Pakistan: Federal Minister for Maritime Affair ..
Central Asian Growth Opens Maritime Opportunities For Pakistan: Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh on Monday said that the rapid double-digit economic growth of Central Asian states had created a unique opportunity for Pakistan to exploit its maritime potential and provide the shortest and most cost-effective trade routes to these emerging markets
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh on Monday said that the rapid double-digit economic growth of Central Asian states had created a unique opportunity for Pakistan to exploit its maritime potential and provide the shortest and most cost-effective trade routes to these emerging markets.
Addressing the business community and talking to media person during a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he highlighted the under-utilization of Pakistan’s maritime sector and said that the maritime sector currently contributed only 0.4% to Pakistan's GDP which was significantly lower than the global average of 7%.
He underlined the government’s determination to develop this sector on modern lines and termed it very imperative for economic survival of the country.
He said that the state-owned entities under the maritime ministry had shown remarkable progress by collectively earning a profit of Rs.90 billion this year.
He said that the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) had undergone a merit-based leadership selection process and its newly appointed chairman would soon assume duties and help speedy improvements in KPT operations.
He elaborated Pakistan’s shipping potential and revealed a plan to enhance country’s shipping capacity.
He said that most of the trade was conducted via sea and shipping companies had collected substantial profits this year. “To capitalize on this trend, we have decided to purchase three to four ships. An order for one ship has already been placed while additional ships may be hired on lease to meet growing demands,” he added.
Responding to questions, the minister lauded the role of the business community in national development and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed on a priority basis.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s challenging economic phase but said that the government was committed to overcoming these crises and ensuring sustainable progress. The government had launched ‘Uraan Pakistan’ program to drive sustainable development in the country, he added.
Earlier, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara delivered a welcome address while Mian Javaid Iqbal offered a vote of thanks.
Later, FCCI memento was also presented to the federal minister to commemorate the occasion while the minister recorded his impressions in the FCCI Visitor’s Book.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor5 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh7 minutes ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi10 minutes ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi10 minutes ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness10 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters10 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February10 minutes ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues15 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan15 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly elected body of IHCJA15 minutes ago
-
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties15 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz highlights Govt’s commitment to education, innovation5 minutes ago