Central Asian growth opens maritime opportunities for Pakistan: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh on Monday said that the rapid double-digit economic growth of Central Asian states had created a unique opportunity for Pakistan to exploit its maritime potential and provide the shortest and most cost-effective trade routes to these emerging markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025)

Addressing the business community and talking to media person during a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he highlighted the under-utilization of Pakistan’s maritime sector and said that the maritime sector currently contributed only 0.4% to Pakistan's GDP which was significantly lower than the global average of 7%.

He underlined the government’s determination to develop this sector on modern lines and termed it very imperative for economic survival of the country.

He said that the state-owned entities under the maritime ministry had shown remarkable progress by collectively earning a profit of Rs.90 billion this year.

He said that the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) had undergone a merit-based leadership selection process and its newly appointed chairman would soon assume duties and help speedy improvements in KPT operations.

He elaborated Pakistan’s shipping potential and revealed a plan to enhance country’s shipping capacity.

He said that most of the trade was conducted via sea and shipping companies had collected substantial profits this year. “To capitalize on this trend, we have decided to purchase three to four ships. An order for one ship has already been placed while additional ships may be hired on lease to meet growing demands,” he added.

Responding to questions, the minister lauded the role of the business community in national development and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed on a priority basis.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s challenging economic phase but said that the government was committed to overcoming these crises and ensuring sustainable progress. The government had launched ‘Uraan Pakistan’ program to drive sustainable development in the country, he added.

Earlier, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara delivered a welcome address while Mian Javaid Iqbal offered a vote of thanks.

Later, FCCI memento was also presented to the federal minister to commemorate the occasion while the minister recorded his impressions in the FCCI Visitor’s Book.

