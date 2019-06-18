UrduPoint.com
Central Ceremony Of Baba Bankhandi Maharaj Mela Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:38 PM

Central ceremony of 156th annual mela of Hindu religion, Baba Bankhandi Maharaj, was held at Sadhu Bela Mandir in Sukkur (Sindh)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Central ceremony of 156th annual mela of Hindu religion, Baba Bankhandi Maharaj, was held at Sadhu Bela Mandir in Sukkur (Sindh).

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazir was the chief guest while Sukkur Mayor Muhammad Arslan Sheikh, Commissioner Muhammad Rafiq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Jamil and other local political and social personalities attended it, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, ETPB secretary said that all religious places of Hindu community were being protected and looking after. He said that steps had been taken for renovation of the oldest worship places of Hindu community including Sadhu Bela Mandir, Katas Raj Mandir in Chakwal, Krishna Mandir Ravi Road Lahore and others.

During celebrations, the Hindu community members sung 'Bhajjan' (religious songs) and offered special dua for development and prosperity of Pakistan.

