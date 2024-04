Central Chairman PHMA grieved

Javed Abbas Zaidi, elder brother of Syed Nahid Abbas Central Chairman PHMA (M/s A.Z Apparel) breathed his last

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Javed Abbas Zaidi, elder brother of Syed Nahid Abbas Central Chairman PHMA (M/s A.Z Apparel) breathed his last.

His funeral prayer was offered in Bostan-e-Zahra, Harrian Wala Chowk Peoples’ Colony. It was attended by his relatives, business community and local elite.

Meanwhile, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Javed Abbas Zaidi.

They have also condoled with Nahid Abbas and prayed for the departed soul.