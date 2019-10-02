UrduPoint.com
Central Character Of Ephedrine Scandal Enjoying Top Postion

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:04 PM

Central character of Ephedrine scandal enjoying top postion

The federal government has decided to retain the services of Dr Asad Hafeez, Director General Health, despite of the fact; he was the central character of billions of rupees ephedrine corruption scandal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) The Federal government has decided to retain the services of Dr Asad Hafeez, Director General Health, despite of the fact; he was the central character of billions of rupees ephedrine corruption scandal.The court has already initiated proceedings regarding billions of rupees financial corruption, dishonesty against Dr Asad Hafeez.The inner sources have revealed that Dr Asad got bail from the court and again took the important position in the federal health department.

The other characters of billions of rupees ephedrine case are still behind the bars; however he the main charater is enjoying the top position in the health department.Sources stated that any civil officer appoints on DG Health slot but Dr Asad Hafeez working on this post for the last four years.Sources further stated that Dr Asad is the main accuse of 9000 kg ephedrine quota and others accused of this case including Hanif Abbasi, son of Yousuf Raza Gillani and pharmas from Multan.

