Central Command & Control Center To Be Inaugurated At NHMP Headquarter Soon: IG NHMP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani has said that state of the art Central Command and Control center would soon be inaugurated at NHMP Headquarters in Islamabad

In a statement issued here, he said that everything happening in the field would be visible and supervised 24/7 from the Central Police Office.

He said that the use of modern technology is the need of the hour and all possible steps were being taken to make the Motorway Police more efficient.

He said that the initiative aimed to improve efficiency of patrolling and performance all regions to ensure safety and security of commuters.

During a visit to the site, the IG Motorway Police reviewed the development work on the Command and Control center at Headquarter.

Other senior officers of Headquarter were also present on the occasion.

The NHMP is working with a vision to ensure safe and secure driving environment on national highways and motorways.

