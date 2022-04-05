UrduPoint.com

Central Command & Control Center To Be Inaugurated At NHMP Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Central Command & Control center to be inaugurated at NHMP soon

A state of the art Central Command and Control center would soon be inaugurated at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Headquarters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A state of the art Central Command and Control center would soon be inaugurated at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to NHMP, the use of modern technology is the need of the hour and all possible steps were being taken to make the Motorway Police more efficient.

Everything happening in the field would be visible and supervised 24/7 from the Central Police Office.

An official said that the initiative aimed to improve efficiency of patrolling and performance all regions to ensure safety and security of commuters.

The NHMP is working with a vision to ensure safe and secure driving environment on national highways and motorways.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Motorway All From

Recent Stories

U20 Africa Rugby Championships to begin in Nairobi ..

U20 Africa Rugby Championships to begin in Nairobi

20 seconds ago
 Denmark Expels 15 Russian Diplomats - Reports

Denmark Expels 15 Russian Diplomats - Reports

22 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Kiev Prepares New Staged Video of Civi ..

Moscow Says Kiev Prepares New Staged Video of Civilians Allegedly Killed by Russ ..

24 seconds ago
 Gumbat Tehsil admin facilitates residents during R ..

Gumbat Tehsil admin facilitates residents during Ramazan

26 seconds ago
 Moscow Will Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplom ..

Moscow Will Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From Denmark - Foreign Min ..

11 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya ..

Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya Pakistan

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.