Central Command & Control center to be inaugurated at NHMP soon

A state of the art Central Command and Control center would soon be inaugurated at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Headquarters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A state of the art Central Command and Control center would soon be inaugurated at National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to NHMP, the use of modern technology is the need of the hour and all possible steps were being taken to make the Motorway Police more efficient.

Everything happening in the field would be visible and supervised 24/7 from the Central Police Office.

An official said that the initiative aimed to improve efficiency of patrolling and performance all regions to ensure safety and security of commuters.

The NHMP is working with a vision to ensure safe and secure driving environment on national highways and motorways.