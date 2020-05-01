Central Complaint Centre fully functional for resolving consumers' issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Central Complaint Centre setup at Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Lahore is fully functional for addressal of the consumers' complaints from across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Central Complaint Centre setup at Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Lahore is fully functional for addressal of the consumers' complaints from across the country.

The Power Division Spokesman said in his twitter account that the Central Complaint Centre received the consumer complaint at helpline 118 and SMS at 8118 and forwarded to the respective power distribution companies (DISCOs) for prompt addressal.