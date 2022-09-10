Central computerized dispatch system being introduced in MDA, says Qaisar Saleem

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General, Multan Development Authority (MDA) Kaisar Saleem said on Saturday that a central computerized dispatch system was being introduced to speed up letter and mail delivery system.

He said the system would also help for prompt and transparent delivery of mail.

The DG expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review performance of one-window cell.

All mail and letter delivery would be installed a computerized bar code number under the central dispatch system. This system would enable official verification of fake and forged letters. Software is being developed for the dispatch system, he added.

DG Saleem was briefed on the performance report regarding the implementation of the applications received at the one-window cell during the month.

He directed the in-charge officers of all the directorates to establish coordination through one-window cell to deal with the applications in time.

Director General MDA also directed the officials to resolve the pending cases immediately and present the performance report in next week's meeting.

Director Finance and Administration Shakir Abbas Buzdar, Director Town Planning Kasur Abbas, Director Urban Planning Anaiza, Deputy Director Finance Wasim Aslam Bhatta and other officers was also present on the occasion.