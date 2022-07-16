UrduPoint.com

Central Control Room Established For Punjab By-polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 09:51 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central and provincial control room for by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central and provincial control room for by-elections in 20 Constituencies of Punjab.

According to ECP, in case of a complaint related to the polling, the public can contact on telephone numbers 051 9204402-3 and 051 9210837-8 and fax number 051 9204404.

