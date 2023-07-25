Open Menu

Central Control Room Set Up To Monitor Multan Through 180 CCTV Cameras: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 07:54 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A central control room has been set up at deputy commissioner's office to monitor Muharram mourning programmes through 180 CCTV cameras installed across Multan district to ensure security of the mourners and activate security apparatus in case of any unwanted incident.

DC Omar Jahangir said in a statement on Tuesday that processions and Majalis would be live-streamed to the control room for proper monitoring adding that 485 processions and 1533 Majalis would be held in the Multan district.

Gag has been imposed on thirteen speakers while entry of 32 persons has been banned in Multan.

District administration has sought help from Army and Rangers and a foolproof security blanket has been thrown over Multan district to keep people safe during Muharram mourning.

Exactly 101 processions and 325 Majalis, declared sensitive, would be monitored directly under special arrangements.

Omar Jahangir said that officials from all the law enforcement agencies and district government departments have been deployed at the central control room and swift action would be taken in case of any complaint.

