Central Control Room set up to monitor Sindh LG re-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a central control room in Islamabad to monitor the local government elections being held in 15 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

The control room will start functioning from Saturday and will continue uninterrupted operations until the last result is received.

According to an ECP spokesman, senior officers will monitor the election process from the control room. The control room will be responsible for addressing any polling-related complaints that may arise during the elections. Complaints can be lodged round the clock via telephone, fax or email.

A total of 109,687 voters, including 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters, are registered to cast their votes in the 15 districts. The repolls in 27 union councils in Sindh Phase 1 and 2 will also be held on Sunday.

The establishment of the central control room is a proactive measure taken by the ECP to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the local government elections in Sindh.

The spokesman said polling-related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838.

The complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404.

Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com