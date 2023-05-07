Central Control Room set up to monitor Sindh LG by polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a central control room in Islamabad to monitor the local government by-elections being held in 24 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

The control room has started functioning from Sunday and will continue uninterrupted operations until the last result is received.

According to a statement by an ECP spokesman, senior officers will monitor the election process from the control room.

The Control Room is in constant touch with District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams in Sindh.

The control room will be responsible for addressing any polling-related complaints that may arise during the elections.

Complaints can be lodged round the clock via telephone, fax or email.

The establishment of the central control room is a proactive measure taken by the ECP to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the local government elections in Sindh.

Spokesman said polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838.

The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404. Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com.