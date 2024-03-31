Central Convention Of Awami Jamhoori Party To Be Held On April 28
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Central convention of Awami Jamhoori Party will be organized at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium on April 28.
In this connection a meeting of preparation committee held under chair central president of Advocate Syed Lal Shah in central secretariat in which election of Hyderabad District was also conducted in which Jawed Bhatti elected as President, Vice President Rehmat Kanwal Akhund, General Secretary, Azad Junejo as joint Secretary, Niaz Depara and Mansoor Langah as treasurer while Anwr Channa elected as Media Secretary.
Central leaders Aapa Nazeer Qureshi, Hareef Chandio,Dr. Aslam Paervaiz Umrani,Noor Nabi Rahoojo, Siraj Sayal, Dr. Deen Muhammad,Kaleem Malik, Shabir Chandio, Nazia Bhatti, zeenat Chandio and others were also present in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting central President AJP Syed Lal Shah Advocate said that movement for safe recovery of innocent Priya Kumari was continued and protests were also staged in different cities of Sindh.
APP/nsm
