UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Cotton Research Institute Terms Mechanical Boll Picker As New Year Gift For Farmers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Central Cotton Research Institute terms mechanical boll picker as new year gift for farmers

The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan has prepared a new mechanical boll picker, a machine that can be handy in tackling the pink bollworm problem and can enhance per acre yield by three Maunds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan has prepared a new mechanical boll picker, a machine that can be handy in tackling the pink bollworm problem and can enhance per acre yield by three Maunds.

The demonstration of the new machine was organised at the CCRI farms here Wednesday and was witnessed by Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Prof Dr Asif Rao, Prof Alamgir of MNSUA engineering section, Engineer Mahmood Riaz, and other experts, CCRI Spokesman Sajid Mahmood said in a statement.

The VC MNSUA commended Director CCRI Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood on the successful demonstration.

Dr Zahid said, experiments showed that Larvae of pink bollworm remained inside the dried or unripe cotton bolls after the last picking, which, if not tackled, could cause harm to the next cotton crop.

He recalled that cotton farmers had to suffer bigger losses few years ago due to pink bollworm.

He said the CCRI Multan was endeavouring hard to incorporate mechanised farming keeping in view future demands.

He said that the mechanical boll picker could be operated by any tractor, adding that it spreads cotton bolls and expose them to the sunlight that kills pink bollworm and its Larvae.

It can also enhance per acre production by three Maunds provided plant population is in accordance with standards and every plant has at least three bolls, on average.

Related Topics

Multan Nawaz Sharif Agriculture Alamgir Cotton

Recent Stories

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

17 minutes ago

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

39 minutes ago

Chances of fog in morning for city Multan

4 minutes ago

Deputy Comisionor Multan approves 187 development ..

5 minutes ago

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor visited depart ..

5 minutes ago

Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh appointed as Directo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.