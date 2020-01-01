Central Cotton Research Institute terms mechanical boll picker as new year gift for farmers

The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan has prepared a new mechanical boll picker, a machine that can be handy in tackling the pink bollworm problem and can enhance per acre yield by three Maunds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan has prepared a new mechanical boll picker, a machine that can be handy in tackling the pink bollworm problem and can enhance per acre yield by three Maunds.

The demonstration of the new machine was organised at the CCRI farms here Wednesday and was witnessed by Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Prof Dr Asif Rao, Prof Alamgir of MNSUA engineering section, Engineer Mahmood Riaz, and other experts, CCRI Spokesman Sajid Mahmood said in a statement.

The VC MNSUA commended Director CCRI Multan Dr Zahid Mahmood on the successful demonstration.

Dr Zahid said, experiments showed that Larvae of pink bollworm remained inside the dried or unripe cotton bolls after the last picking, which, if not tackled, could cause harm to the next cotton crop.

He recalled that cotton farmers had to suffer bigger losses few years ago due to pink bollworm.

He said the CCRI Multan was endeavouring hard to incorporate mechanised farming keeping in view future demands.

He said that the mechanical boll picker could be operated by any tractor, adding that it spreads cotton bolls and expose them to the sunlight that kills pink bollworm and its Larvae.

It can also enhance per acre production by three Maunds provided plant population is in accordance with standards and every plant has at least three bolls, on average.