UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Approved Three Science Related Projects

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:35 PM

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved three science related projects

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved three projects related to the science and technology in a meeting held here considering the country's need to keep abreast with the modern technology to address present day challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved three projects related to the science and technology in a meeting held here considering the country's need to keep abreast with the modern technology to address present day challenges.

According to an official source, the CDWP has approved the project of constructing Pakistan Research Reactor-III, which would be implemented with the cost of Rs4856.398 million.

Another project to establish National University of Technology in federal capital was approved by the authority with the cost of Rs2851.231 million.

The CDWP has also approved a project to establish Medical Device Development Centre at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) with the cost ofRs331.12 million, the official informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology National University (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali appointed Test and Babar Azam T20I capta ..

5 minutes ago

Filling of TurkStream Pipeline's First Leg With Ga ..

6 minutes ago

New policy on card to supply electricity to consum ..

6 minutes ago

Experts for people to people exchanges to improve ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Boeing 787 Dreamliner se ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Press Complaints Body Slams AP for Violati ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.