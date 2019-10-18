Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved three science related projects

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved three projects related to the science and technology in a meeting held here considering the country's need to keep abreast with the modern technology to address present day challenges.

According to an official source, the CDWP has approved the project of constructing Pakistan Research Reactor-III, which would be implemented with the cost of Rs4856.398 million.

Another project to establish National University of Technology in federal capital was approved by the authority with the cost of Rs2851.231 million.

The CDWP has also approved a project to establish Medical Device Development Centre at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) with the cost ofRs331.12 million, the official informed.