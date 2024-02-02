Central Election Office Set Up For ROs Of Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 06:04 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) All the arrangements have been finalized by joint efforts of district administration and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Multan to hold Feb 8 polls in a free, fair and transparent manner and government officers and officials who were absent from election training sessions have returned and undergoing training.
This was stated by Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Captain (retired) Rizwan Qadeer while addressing a meeting of Returning Officers (ROs) at his office here Friday.
A central election office has been set up inside Multan Public school where all Returning Officers would be available with proper office set up and receive results from Presiding Officers there, the DRO said.
He said that the officers/officials who were reported absent from election training have been brought back to duty and undergoing election training.
He said that all officers and officials assigned election duty would not be allowed to avail leave, leave the station or travel to foreign countries.
Deputy commissioner/DRO said that the process of transportation of polling material to polling stations and security arrangements there was in progress and the administration enjoyed the support and full cooperation of police, law enforcement agencies and Pakistan Armed Forces in this regard.
He said that strict monitoring of candidates was ongoing in line with enforcement of the election code of conduct and action would be taken in case of any violation.
