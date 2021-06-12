Central Jail Haripur completed vaccination of 800 inmates

Central Jail Haripur administration Saturday completed the coronavirus vaccination process of 800 jail inmates and employees

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Central Jail Haripur administration Saturday completed the coronavirus vaccination process of 800 jail inmates and employees.

According to the Central Jail Haripur sources, with the cooperation of the health department, Haripur jail administration has completed vaccinating of 489 jail inmates and 325 jail staff members.

The coronavirus vaccination process for the rest of the inmates and staffers continues until the completion of the second dose.

Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Akhtar Ali Shah told to media that prior to the vaccination, jail administration also established an isolation facility for the new inmates where they were quarantined for 14 days.

He further said that until their negative results, they remained in the isolation and their medication was to be continued.

The Deputy Superintendent stated that we also enforced strict coronavirus SOPs in the jail where the use of face mask and sanitizer must for all.

He said that following the directives of Inspector General (IG) Jails KP, we are also providing all sorts of facilities to the inmates and staffers to protect them from coronavirus.