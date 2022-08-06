Central Jail Haripur inmates vaccinated against Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The vaccination of the inmates of Central Jail Haripur against Coronavirus continued for third consecutive day.

According to the Superintendent of Central Jail Haripur, Hamid Azam Khan 237 prisoners have been vaccinated against the virus.

He said that on the directives of the Inspector General of Prisons Saadat Hassan, the teams of the health department were administering Corona preventive vaccines to the inmates of the prison. He said that the drive will continue till the vaccination of all inmates.

He said that the vaccination campaign had been launched on the directives of the provincial government and would be implemented in letter and spirit and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.