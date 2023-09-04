HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Central Jail Haripur Monday has reopened its doors with a unique focus on rehabilitating its inmates after a closure of 15 years. The prison has initiated an array of vocational training programs that are making a substantial impact on the lives of more than 82 prisoners.

Inside the prison, inmates are actively participating in various vocational training programs that include woodworking, fish farming, shoemaking, pottery, tailoring, agriculture, and carpentry. Female inmates are also receiving training in sewing and tailoring skills.

Among the inmates, Javed, Saraj, Bashir, Muhammad Karim, Zeshan Haider, and Spin Gul said that earlier, they were facing significant challenges during their time in prison, grappling with memories of their families and financial difficulties. However, their dedication and the training they have received have transformed their lives. They are now not only skilled but also earning income for themselves and contributing to their families.

The efforts of the prison administration have played a pivotal role in equipping these inmates with valuable skills, making their reintegration into society a smoother process.

Formal training is provided by qualified instructors within the prison factory, and inmates will also receive diplomas upon completion of their training.

Superintendent Jail Umair Khan highlighted that they are currently providing training in five trades to 82 inmates, with plans to introduce steelwork and welding trades in the near future.

He said that we have taken a unique initiative by cultivating vegetables over the past year. Despite having only 12 acres of land, the prison has managed to produce vegetables worth a staggering 2.2 million rupees.

Additionally, hundreds of kilograms of wheat have been harvested from several other acres of land, contributing significantly to the treasury, the superintendent said.

The revival of Central Jail Haripur as a center for rehabilitation and skill development is not only transforming the lives of its inmates but also serving as a model for other correctional facilities to follow suit.