Central Jail Mirpurkhas Celebrates 79th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:07 PM
A grand event, "Battle for Truth 78 Jashn e Azadi," was held at Central Jail Mirpurkhas on Thursday to commemorate Pakistan's 79th Independence Day
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand event, "Battle for Truth 78 Jashn e Azadi," was held at Central Jail Mirpurkhas on Thursday to commemorate Pakistan's 79th Independence Day.
SSP Central Jail Ashfaq Ahmed Kalwar warmly welcomed esteemed guests, including Chairman District Council Mirpurkhas Nawabzada Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, Deputy Commissioner Rashid Masood Khan, and Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori.
The ceremony was filled with patriotic fervor as prisoners enthusiastically danced to national songs, echoing the jail with a sense of national pride.
The event showcased the jail's efforts in promoting prisoner reform and rehabilitation, as highlighted by Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli during his recent visit to the jail.
Uqeli also praised the jail's administration for their positive initiatives and assured continued support from the divisional and district administrations.
On this occasion, the district administration distributed sweets among the inmates, further enhancing the joy of the celebration.
