Central jail security beefed up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special measures have been taken to beef up security in central jail here to deal with any situation during Ashura days.

A spokesman of prisons department said here on Tuesday that more than 100 heavy-duty cameras have been installed to monitor all activities in and around the jail.

Entire security staff of central jail has been alerted,besides keeping armoured vehicle functional in case of any untoward incident,he added.