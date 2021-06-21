Central, KP budgets to benefit citizens at grassroots level: LG Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said under the passionate leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan balanced and people-friendly federal and provincial budgets were presented that would benefit the citizens at grassroots level.

The PTI would sweep the 2023 general elections on the basis of its performance, he said while addressing a gathering in the far-flung village of his constituency, Kalenger after inaugurating Bair-Kalenger Road and other communication projects.

The gathering was also addressed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Umer Ayub Khan, PTI leader, Yusuf Ayub Khan, local elders including Malik Khan Bahadur, Khushal Khan, Shiraz Abbasi, Aurangzeb, Kala Khan and Abdur Rashid Tanoli.

On the occasion, Akbar Ayub Khan said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf did not believe in hollow slogans and speculations, adding his party would address all the basic issues of its people before the next elections.

He said the chapter of those who ruthlessly looted the national money, has been closed.

Umer Ayub Khan in his address said we succeeded in allocating billions of rupees of funds for the underprivileged areas that would help provide relief to the people in a true sense.

The provision of medical insurance up to Rs one million annually to every family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, was the big achievement of the PTI government. Presenting a people-friendly and result oriented budget was meant to give extra relief to the people and bring the economy out of crises-like situations.

KP Minister, Akbar Ayub Khan congratulated the people of Kalenger over a development package of 1.5 billion rupees and said these funds would help enhance the living standard of local people besides promoting agriculture, trade and tourism in the area.