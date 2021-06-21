UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central, KP Budgets To Benefit Citizens At Grassroots Level: LG Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Central, KP budgets to benefit citizens at grassroots level: LG Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said under the passionate leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan balanced and people-friendly federal and provincial budgets were presented that would benefit the citizens at grassroots level.

The PTI would sweep the 2023 general elections on the basis of its performance, he said while addressing a gathering in the far-flung village of his constituency, Kalenger after inaugurating Bair-Kalenger Road and other communication projects.

The gathering was also addressed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Umer Ayub Khan, PTI leader, Yusuf Ayub Khan, local elders including Malik Khan Bahadur, Khushal Khan, Shiraz Abbasi, Aurangzeb, Kala Khan and Abdur Rashid Tanoli.

On the occasion, Akbar Ayub Khan said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf did not believe in hollow slogans and speculations, adding his party would address all the basic issues of its people before the next elections.

He said the chapter of those who ruthlessly looted the national money, has been closed.

Umer Ayub Khan in his address said we succeeded in allocating billions of rupees of funds for the underprivileged areas that would help provide relief to the people in a true sense.

The provision of medical insurance up to Rs one million annually to every family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, was the big achievement of the PTI government. Presenting a people-friendly and result oriented budget was meant to give extra relief to the people and bring the economy out of crises-like situations.

KP Minister, Akbar Ayub Khan congratulated the people of Kalenger over a development package of 1.5 billion rupees and said these funds would help enhance the living standard of local people besides promoting agriculture, trade and tourism in the area.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Agriculture Road Rashid Shiraz Money Family All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UVAS secures highest competitive research funding ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 2nd DCCC meeting with busi ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,964 new COVID-19 cases, 1,923 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Senator Usman Kakar passes away in Karachi today

19 minutes ago

Serbia’s Mitic wins first Women’s Kayak Challe ..

31 minutes ago

World Refugee Day: OIC Calls for Global Solidarity ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.