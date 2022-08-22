Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League Naeem Karim asks youth to protect Pakistani identity

Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Chaudhry Naeem Karim urged the need for taking steps to create awareness among the youth of Pakistan for the protection of national identity and culture

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Chaudhry Naeem Karim urged the need for taking steps to create awareness among the youth of Pakistan for the protection of national identity and culture.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of youth called on him here on Monday.

Naeem said that there was a need to enlighten the youth about the history of their ancestors and the purpose of Pakistan's creation.

"Until the spirit of patriotism is revived among the youth of the country, Pakistan cannot progress," he said, adding that there was a need for sensitizing the youth to follow the golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said that to achieve the goal, there was a need to organize historical and cultural seminars across the country so that the youth could know why the establishment of Pakistan was necessary.

He said that PML-N leaders suggested that the inter-provincial linkages should be increased so that the youth of each province could gain awareness of the culture and civilization of other provinces.

He said that Pakistani youth were actually the Shaheen of Allama Iqbal and they would play their role in the construction and development of Pakistan by promoting Iqbal's philosophy.

He called upon the youth to play their pivotal role in making Pakistan a modern developed country by rising above the tribal, linguistic, and religious affiliations.