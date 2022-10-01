Central leaders of PML-N to address press conference in Lahore today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that central leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) will hold an important press conference at 180 H Model Town in Lahore at 5:10 p.m.

In a tweet, she said Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, senior leader Pervaiz Rashid and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb would address the joint press conference.