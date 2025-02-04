Open Menu

Central Muslim Women League Stages Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Central Muslim Women League stages rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A rally was organized by the Central Muslim Women League Pakistan in Sukkur to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The rally, led by Um Hanzeela, Um Abdullah, Ms Zaqia, and Ms Zainat, started from the Sukkur Press Club and culminated in a protest demonstration here on Tuesday.

Addressing the protesters, the leaders of the rally said that they stand with the Kashmiris and will continue to do so.

The protesters chanted slogans in support of the oppressed Kashmiris and carried Kashmiri flags and banners.

Women and children participating in the rally enthusiastically raised slogans of "Kashmir will become Pakistan."

