Central Muslim Women League Stages Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A rally was organized by the Central Muslim Women League Pakistan in Sukkur to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.
The rally, led by Um Hanzeela, Um Abdullah, Ms Zaqia, and Ms Zainat, started from the Sukkur Press Club and culminated in a protest demonstration here on Tuesday.
Addressing the protesters, the leaders of the rally said that they stand with the Kashmiris and will continue to do so.
The protesters chanted slogans in support of the oppressed Kashmiris and carried Kashmiri flags and banners.
Women and children participating in the rally enthusiastically raised slogans of "Kashmir will become Pakistan."
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SEPCO Cracks Down on power thieves in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Zahir Shah presides over meeting on proposed restructuring of Food Dept6 minutes ago
-
Central Muslim Women League stages rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris6 minutes ago
-
Transfers, postings in KP bureaucracy6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s unwavering support keeps Kashmir cause alive: Mushtaq Hussain6 minutes ago
-
BTTN holds in-house seminar on Kashmir Day to be observed on Feb 56 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes Kashmir solidarity walk7 minutes ago
-
Azma accuses global organisations of ignoring Kashmir crisis, demands stronger action7 minutes ago
-
JI to observe Kashmir Solidarity day across the province26 minutes ago
-
Polio drive reviewed26 minutes ago
-
One more accused held in Jatli girl’s poisoning cases26 minutes ago