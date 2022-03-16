Central Police Office conducts mock exercise

(@FahadShabbir)

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a mock exercise was conducted at the Central Police Office to check the security arrangements at night in which the Special Protection Unit, Elite Force and Punjab Police personnel participated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a mock exercise was conducted at the Central Police Office to check the security arrangements at night in which the Special Protection Unit, Elite Force and Punjab Police personnel participated.

The personnel involved in mock exercise demonstrated the emergency response in case of any possible terrorist attack at night. As per devised SOPs, timely action not only thwarted the mock terrorist attack but also security teams safely rescued the officers and officials and took them to safer place from the Central Police Office building. The personnel involved in the mock exercise also demonstrated to bring terrorist to a logical end and take the injured to hospital without any delay for providing medical aid.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that on the direction of IG Punjab, mock exercise sessions are being carried out regularly to review the security arrangements of sensitive offices in all the districts of the province. In this regard, security arrangements of CPO has been inspected at night.

The spokesperson said that such exercises help the security personnel to be ready for full action in case of emergency and these will be conducted in future also. The spokesperson further said that the mock exercise was conducted by a contingent of Special Protection Unit which is carrying out security duties of foreign nationals, sensitive installations and other important places in the province.

DSP Security, CPO and other officers were present on the occasion.