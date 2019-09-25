UrduPoint.com
Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) Recommends Nepra Rs1.86 Per Unit Hike In Power Tariff

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:38 PM

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) recommends Nepra Rs1.86 per unit hike in power tariff

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of the distribution companies (DISCOs), has filed a petition for power tariff increase for all the power distribution companies, except K-Electric, on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of August.In the application filed with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of the distribution companies (DISCOs), has filed a petition for power tariff increase for all the power distribution companies, except K-Electric, on account of fuel price adjustment for the month of August.In the application filed with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday, it mentioned that the actual fuel cost in August was higher than that charged to the consumers, and hence an increase of Rs1.86 per unit be allowed to be recovered from consumers next month.According to the CCPA statistics, the regulator was told that the highest 40.33 percent of the electricity was generated from hydel sources.

Coal-fired power generation contributed 13.34 percent of total generation. Around 11.87 percent of the electricity was generated from natural gas.It further mentioned that 22.89 percent of the power was added to the national grid from the imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Residual Furnace Oil-based electricity share was 3.60 percent and nuclear plants' share was 4.66 percent.The decision, in this regard, will be taken on October 2.The higher tariff approved by the regulator is expected to generate additional revenue to the power companies during the next billing month.The adjustment will, however, not be applicable to lifeline consumers (who use less than 50 units [kwh] per month) as well as K-Electric consumers.

