Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) for supporting private education sector engaged in nation building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Malik Abrar Hussain on Friday said the government should support the private education sector engaged in the educational development of Pakistan.

Addressing a programme held here at a private college in Dhamiyal Campus, the APPSCA President said the private education sector was playing an active role in increasing the literacy rate and imparting modern education to the youth of the country, a news release said.

Malik Ibrar also urged the students and faculty to sincerely perform their duties in their respective domains to achieve their goals with distinction.

He added that the education sector needed a special focus from the government to bring the out-of-school children into the mainstream arena of literacy.

Vice President and former advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Rana Sohail Ahmed, Rawalpindi Division President Irfan Muzaffar Kayani, Rawalpindi District President Malik Hafeezur Rahman, Potohar Town President Sardar Anees Iqbal and Imran Ali Durrani were also present on this occasion.

Principal Professor Muhammad Waseem on the occasion said that scholarships should be given to intelligent and financially weak students, while private educational institutions which did not have laboratories, should be provided with free practical facilities.