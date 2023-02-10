UrduPoint.com

Central President Of All Pakistan Private Schools And Colleges Association (APPSCA) For Supporting Private Education Sector Engaged In Nation Building

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) for supporting private education sector engaged in nation building

Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Malik Abrar Hussain on Friday said the government should support the private education sector engaged in the educational development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Malik Abrar Hussain on Friday said the government should support the private education sector engaged in the educational development of Pakistan.

Addressing a programme held here at a private college in Dhamiyal Campus, the APPSCA President said the private education sector was playing an active role in increasing the literacy rate and imparting modern education to the youth of the country, a news release said.

Malik Ibrar also urged the students and faculty to sincerely perform their duties in their respective domains to achieve their goals with distinction.

He added that the education sector needed a special focus from the government to bring the out-of-school children into the mainstream arena of literacy.

Vice President and former advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Rana Sohail Ahmed, Rawalpindi Division President Irfan Muzaffar Kayani, Rawalpindi District President Malik Hafeezur Rahman, Potohar Town President Sardar Anees Iqbal and Imran Ali Durrani were also present on this occasion.

Principal Professor Muhammad Waseem on the occasion said that scholarships should be given to intelligent and financially weak students, while private educational institutions which did not have laboratories, should be provided with free practical facilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Education Rawalpindi Sohail Ahmed All From Government

Recent Stories

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s funeral prayer offered ..

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s funeral prayer offered in Lahore

30 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Sugar Mills transfer case t ..

Supreme Court adjourns Sugar Mills transfer case till February 28

8 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review operation, management of pu ..

Meeting held to review operation, management of public transport vehicles on KKH ..

8 minutes ago
 Kashmir Martyrs' Day to be commemorated on Februar ..

Kashmir Martyrs' Day to be commemorated on February 11

8 minutes ago
 DG, SBP chairs online meeting to review arrangemen ..

DG, SBP chairs online meeting to review arrangements of District level Sports Ch ..

8 minutes ago
 African envoys vow to enhance relations with Pakis ..

African envoys vow to enhance relations with Pakistan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.