UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central President Of Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Pakistan, Rehmat Khan Wardag Appeals Opposition Parties To Freeze Political Differences

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 03:01 PM

Central President of Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Pakistan, Rehmat Khan Wardag appeals opposition parties to freeze political differences

Central President of Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Pakistan, Rehmat Khan Wardag has said the country is being faced a multitude of challenges now a days, he appealed that extraordinary coronavirus situation demands both government and opposition parties to freeze political differences

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Central President of Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Pakistan, Rehmat Khan Wardag has said the country is being faced a multitude of challenges now a days, he appealed that extraordinary coronavirus situation demands both government and opposition parties to freeze political differences.

In his statement, issued here on Wednesday, Wardag said that the coronavirus, apart from affecting the health of the people, would also adversely affect the economy of the country. " I advised the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to constitute a national crises management committee comprising National Assembly members along with opposition parties to deal with corona crisis.

We are all together, irrespective of political affiliations, in the fight against the pandemic of coronavirus, and it will be a sin to bring politics into a national cause to protect our people from the scourge of COVID-19, said Wardag.

He also demanded the government to waive all taxes, duties and surcharges on petrol, power, gas and water for next three months.

Rehmat Khan urged the nation to regularly make collective and individual repentance and supplication to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty to ward off this catastrophe from the Ummah and entire world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Petrol Prime Minister World Water Gas All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks sink 9% at tail end of ..

3 minutes ago

Rupee falls to Rs 162 against US dollar  

10 minutes ago

White House, Senate agree on $2 trillion coronavir ..

1 minute ago

Performance should be top priority for selection n ..

1 minute ago

Tank people demands restoration of power

1 minute ago

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.