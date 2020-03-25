Central President of Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Pakistan, Rehmat Khan Wardag appeals opposition parties to freeze political differences

Central President of Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Pakistan, Rehmat Khan Wardag has said the country is being faced a multitude of challenges now a days, he appealed that extraordinary coronavirus situation demands both government and opposition parties to freeze political differences

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Central President of Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Pakistan, Rehmat Khan Wardag has said the country is being faced a multitude of challenges now a days, he appealed that extraordinary coronavirus situation demands both government and opposition parties to freeze political differences.

In his statement, issued here on Wednesday, Wardag said that the coronavirus, apart from affecting the health of the people, would also adversely affect the economy of the country. " I advised the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to constitute a national crises management committee comprising National Assembly members along with opposition parties to deal with corona crisis.

We are all together, irrespective of political affiliations, in the fight against the pandemic of coronavirus, and it will be a sin to bring politics into a national cause to protect our people from the scourge of COVID-19, said Wardag.

He also demanded the government to waive all taxes, duties and surcharges on petrol, power, gas and water for next three months.

Rehmat Khan urged the nation to regularly make collective and individual repentance and supplication to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty to ward off this catastrophe from the Ummah and entire world.