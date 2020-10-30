UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Procession Of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) In City Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Central procession of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in city held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The central procession of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was taken out from Railway Station with religious zeal and fervour on Friday under the auspices of Central Committee Celebrations Eid Miladun Nabi.

As many as 50 processions were taken out which merged in the central procession as thousands of people participated in it.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry and Malik Pervez Rabbani jointly inaugurated the procession while Justic (retd) Mian Nazir Akhtar and Dr Muhammad Abid Sultan Sajjadanasheen Haq Bahoo presided over the procession while people belonging to all walks of life, including MNA Azad Kashmir Assembly Mohyuddin Dewan, Pandit Bhagat Lal Khokhar, Father Raki and Sardar Bishon Singh, participated in the procession.

Prominent ulema threw light on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Stalls of milk, tea, water and foods were also arranged on the routes of the procession.

The central procession concluded at the mazar of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh after passing through its traditional routes, including Gowal Mandi, Bansawala Bazar, Mayo Hospital Chowk,Shahalam Market, Anarkali, Lohari, Mori Gate and Bhatti Gate.

At the end, the participants offered dua for development and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Water Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

4 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

5 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.