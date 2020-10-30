Central procession of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) in city held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The central procession of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was taken out from Railway Station with religious zeal and fervour on Friday under the auspices of Central Committee Celebrations Eid Miladun Nabi.

As many as 50 processions were taken out which merged in the central procession as thousands of people participated in it.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry and Malik Pervez Rabbani jointly inaugurated the procession while Justic (retd) Mian Nazir Akhtar and Dr Muhammad Abid Sultan Sajjadanasheen Haq Bahoo presided over the procession while people belonging to all walks of life, including MNA Azad Kashmir Assembly Mohyuddin Dewan, Pandit Bhagat Lal Khokhar, Father Raki and Sardar Bishon Singh, participated in the procession.

Prominent ulema threw light on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Stalls of milk, tea, water and foods were also arranged on the routes of the procession.

The central procession concluded at the mazar of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh after passing through its traditional routes, including Gowal Mandi, Bansawala Bazar, Mayo Hospital Chowk,Shahalam Market, Anarkali, Lohari, Mori Gate and Bhatti Gate.

At the end, the participants offered dua for development and prosperity of the country.