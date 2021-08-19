Central procession of Youm-e-Ashur emanated from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (AS)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The central procession of Youm-e-Ashuremanated from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (SA) here on Thursday with tens of thousands of people in attendance amid stringent security arrangements.

The processions, which started from the Qadam Gah at the Station Road, will culminate after Asar prayer at Karbala Dadan Shah on Molana Muhammad Ali Johar.

The procession will cover a distance of 1.7 kilometers with some 55 streets and roads intersecting its route sealed for entry of the people.

The police spokesman informed that around 5,000 policemen had been deployed for the security of more than 200 processions including about 2,000 for the central procession which was organized by Anjuman-e-Haideri.

He further informed that the mourners had been allowed entrance near Bacha Khan Chowk which was located close to Qadam Gah while the exit point was at Karbala Dadan Shah.

He said all people entering into the route were passing through the seven walk-through gates and additionally the body searches were also being performed.

According to him, the snipers had been deployed on rooftops of the buildings along with the route while the bomb disposal squad would move ahead of the procession to clear the route.

He added that a central control room had been established at the office of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City police station.

The cops in the room were monitoring the activities with the help of the CCTV cameras.

He apprised that as many as 700 personnel would be deployed for the central procession of Tazia in the afternoon and another 650 policemen for security of Sham-e-Ghareeban majalis which would take place in various areas in the district.

He said the police had also set up pickets on all the entry and exit points of Hyderabad.