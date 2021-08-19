Central procession of Youm-e-Ashur peacefully concludes in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The central procession of Youm-e-Ashur which started from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) on Thursday, with tens of thousands of people in attendance amid stringent security arrangements, concluded peacefully in the evening.

The procession culminated after Asar prayer in the evening at Karbala Dadan Shah on Molana Muhammad Ali Johar.

The procession covered a distance of 1.7 kilometers with some 55 streets and roads intersecting its route sealed for entry of the people.

The procession offered Zuhr prayer midway outside St Mary's High school.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch, Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Jameel Ahmed, DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh besides the Sector Commander Rangers visited the procession.

The police spokesman informed that around 5,000 policemen were deployed for the security of more than 200 processions including about 2,000 for the central procession which was organized by Anjuman-e-Haideri.

He further informed that the mourners had been allowed entrance near Bacha Khan Chowk which was located close to Qadam Gah while the exit point was at Karbala Dadan Shah.

He said that all the people entering the route were passing through the 7 walk-through gates and additionally the body searches were also being performed.

According to him, the snipers were deployed on rooftops of the buildings along the route while the bomb disposal squad would move ahead of the procession to clear the route.

He added that a central control room was established at the office of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City police station.

The cops in the room monitored the activities with the help of the CCTV cameras.

He apprised that as many as 700 personnel were deployed for the central procession of Tazia which started in the afternoon.

Another 650 personnel performed the security duty for Sham-e-Ghareeban majalis which took place in various areas in the district in the evening.

The spokesman said the police had also set up pickets on all the entry and exit points of Hyderabad.