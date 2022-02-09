UrduPoint.com

Central & Provincial Govt On One Page To Develop Gwadar: DC Jamil Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain (retd) Jamil Ahmed on Wednesday said that the central and provincial governments were implementing various projects on one page for the development of Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Captain (retd) Jamil Ahmed on Wednesday said that the central and provincial governments were implementing various projects on one page for the development of Gwadar.

He expressed these views while meeting people from different walks of life in his office.

The DC said that the development of Gwadar is the guarantee of development of Balochistan and Pakistan.

In this regard, the central and provincial governments are implementing various projects including water supply, improvement of educational institutions and provision of basic necessities of life to the people, he noted.

He said completion of these projects would improve the life of Gwadar and also the people of this region saying that steps are also being taken for provision of tourism in the area which people from other parts of Pakistan were flocking to Gwadar for leisure.

He said that there are significant opportunities for promotion of investment in Gwadar adding investors should play their role for the economic development of the country and Balochistan.

