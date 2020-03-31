UrduPoint.com
Central, Provincial Regimes Working To Provide Relief Package To Poor Amid The Virus: Jan Jamali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:23 PM

Central, provincial regimes working to provide relief package to poor amid the virus: Jan Jamali

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Chief Organizer Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali Tuesday said the federal and provincial governments were working to provide economic relief package to industrial sectors and helping poor people including daily wagers in difficult time in wake of the coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Chief Organizer Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali Tuesday said the Federal and provincial governments were working to provide economic relief package to industrial sectors and helping poor people including daily wagers in difficult time in wake of the coronavirus.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Jan Jamali said coronavirus has become a global outbreak and the coronavirus could be defeated by only adopting government's precautionary measures against it because people should remain indoor for few days to prevent the pandemic.

He said the deadly virus has proved to be a devastating disease of the century and urged the stakeholders to play their due role for preventing the virus in respective areas while he expressed these views in talking to APP.

He said the whole world, including Pakistan was going through the difficult period due to the coronavirus outbreak which has damaged the economy in developing countries along with the loss of human lives, saying that the world's major stock exchanges have crashed and people have also been unemployed in view of the virus.

Mir Jan Jamali said that efforts were underway to invent the coronavirus vaccine for treatment but no success has been achieved so far saying that in such cases caution was the only way to prevent the pandemic virus.

He said government had made the decision of lockdown to force people indoors to avoid major catastrophes like Italy and Iran and advised people to follow on government instructions against the virus, adding that public should cooperate with government in this regard to defeat the pandemic virus soon from the country including Balochistan.

He also appealed wealthy people and welfare organizations would come forward to assist needy people under lockdown because daily wagers, poor shopkeepers and unprivileged people were facing several difficulties in respective areas of province including its remote areas due to closures of business activities for several days, aiming to cope the challenge of the pandemic virus.

