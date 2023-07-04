Central Punjab (UCP) delegation visits PSCA

A delegation from University of Central Punjab (UCP) on Tuesday paid a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation from University of Central Punjab (UCP) on Tuesday paid a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority here.

On this occasion, the delegation consisting of 35 faculty and students from University's media studies, Information Technology and other departments participated.

According to the PSCA, Shift Commander DSP and Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabhi gave a briefing to the students, focusing on key aspects such as the public awareness campaign, media management strategies, and the innovative women safety app.

The delegation expressed deep interest in the Punjab Police Women Safety App.

On this occasion, the participants expressed their views and said that the Women Safety Application was the best initiative of the Punjab Police for the protection of women.