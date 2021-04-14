Central regime pursuing proactive policy for foreign investment: Farman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT)'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday said the Pakistan's emerging economy is proving to be supportive of foreign investments.

In a statement, he said the government of Pakistan is pursuing a proactive policy to promote foreign investments in the country.

CEO further stated that the government of Balochistan under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has realized the need for development and that it is based on the promotion of investment and trade activities.

He said the production of natural gas, coal and minerals are the main components of the economy of the province while agriculture and livestock also play a major role in it. Other important sectors include mining, manufacturing, industries, trade and other services that are offered by the public and private sectors in the province due to the Gwadar Deep Sea Port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, economic activities in the province are increasing rapidly, he noted.

He mentioned the BBoIT is acting as a focal agency to assist in these activities. Zarkoon maintained we are providing a platform for publicizing the investment opportunities available in Balochistan, providing window facilities to investors and accessing relevant institutions and departments for investment matters.

By providing these facilities many prominent achievements have also been made and a large number of investors are turning to Balochistan for making investments-CEO concluded.