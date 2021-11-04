Central regime will soon initiate new uplift projects in backward district of North Balochistan: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here Thursday.

During the meeting, overall situation of the country, province and issues of mutual interest including ongoing development projects under the Federal PSDP in Balochistan were discussed.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that the completion of a total of 230 development projects in Balochistan under the Federal PSDP would usher in economic growth and prosperity.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the central regime was taking special interest in advancement and prosperity of Balochistan.

He also assured that the federal government would soon launch new development projects in the backward districts of North Balochistan as well.

The two leaders agreed to further strengthen and consolidate relations between the federation and the province.