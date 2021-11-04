UrduPoint.com

Central Regime Will Soon Initiate New Uplift Projects In Backward District Of North Balochistan: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:02 PM

Central regime will soon initiate new uplift projects in backward district of North Balochistan: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House here Thursday.

During the meeting, overall situation of the country, province and issues of mutual interest including ongoing development projects under the Federal PSDP in Balochistan were discussed.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that the completion of a total of 230 development projects in Balochistan under the Federal PSDP would usher in economic growth and prosperity.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the central regime was taking special interest in advancement and prosperity of Balochistan.

He also assured that the federal government would soon launch new development projects in the backward districts of North Balochistan as well.

The two leaders agreed to further strengthen and consolidate relations between the federation and the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Asad Umar Governor Government

Recent Stories

Over 1.08 mln people vaccinated in Hyderabad

Over 1.08 mln people vaccinated in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Expects Oil Demand to Grow by 5-6 Mln BpD in ..

OPEC+ Expects Oil Demand to Grow by 5-6 Mln BpD in 2021 - Russia's Novak

2 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA represents Pakistan in Belt & Road M ..

Chairman NDMA represents Pakistan in Belt & Road Ministerial Forum for Internati ..

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in World Travel Market London 2021

23 minutes ago
 Dozens dead in west Niger militants attack

Dozens dead in west Niger militants attack

5 minutes ago
 Lahore Press Club to hold Mehfil-e-Milad tomorrow

Lahore Press Club to hold Mehfil-e-Milad tomorrow

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.