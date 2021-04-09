Central Reut-e-Hilal committee to meet in Peshawar for Ramzan moon sighting on April 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee with its new chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will meet in Peshawar on April 13, 2021 for sighting moon of holy month of Ramazan.

This announcement was made by Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jamal-ud-Din in a statement issued here on Friday.

The meeting will be held at the office of Administrator Auqaf near Eid Gah at Charsadda road Peshawar.

Witnesses of moon sighting can contact committee chairman by calling on mobile number (03219410041), adds the statement.

The witnesses call also be recorded at the number of Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Member Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee (03005947909) and on the land number of Administrator Auqaf (091-2042233, 091-2043427and 091-2043428).