Central Ruet Body Due On July 6 For Muharram Moon Sighting
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 12:48 PM
The meeting will be led by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) The central moon sighting body is due to convene on July 6 in Quetta to observe the Muharram crescent, signaling the start of the new Islamic Calendar.
On the same day, regional committees will also gather in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar to observe the Muharram moon.
This year, the 9th and 10th of Muharram in Pakistan are expected to fall on July 16 and 17, which are Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Ashura, occurring annually on the 10th of Muharram, is a day of solemn commemoration to honor Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and the martyrs of Karbala under strict security measures.
The day signifies the unwavering resilience of the Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), his family, and loyal companions who all fought to uphold islam amidst opposition and cruelty.
In this regard, mourning processions will be held in various cities and towns across the country.
The Federal government traditionally announces public holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram in Pakistan to mark Ashura.
MUHARRAM START, ASHURA DATES:
It is anticipated that the holy month of Muharram, which marks the beginning of the new Islamic year, will commence on July 8 in Pakistan.
If the new Islamic month start on July 8, Youm-e-Ashur 2024 (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 17 in the country.
