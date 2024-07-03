Open Menu

Central Ruet Body Due On July 6 For Muharram Moon Sighting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 12:48 PM

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

The meeting will be led by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) The central moon sighting body is due to convene on July 6 in Quetta to observe the Muharram crescent, signaling the start of the new Islamic Calendar.

The meeting will be led by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

On the same day, regional committees will also gather in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar to observe the Muharram moon.

This year, the 9th and 10th of Muharram in Pakistan are expected to fall on July 16 and 17, which are Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Ashura, occurring annually on the 10th of Muharram, is a day of solemn commemoration to honor Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and the martyrs of Karbala under strict security measures.

The day signifies the unwavering resilience of the Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), his family, and loyal companions who all fought to uphold islam amidst opposition and cruelty.

In this regard, mourning processions will be held in various cities and towns across the country.

The Federal government traditionally announces public holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram in Pakistan to mark Ashura.

MUHARRAM START, ASHURA DATES:

It is anticipated that the holy month of Muharram, which marks the beginning of the new Islamic year, will commence on July 8 in Pakistan.

If the new Islamic month start on July 8, Youm-e-Ashur 2024 (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 17 in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Holidays Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Karbala Same July Family All Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Opposition Muharram

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

13 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

13 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

13 hours ago
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

13 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

13 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

13 hours ago
 Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan